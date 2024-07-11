Wp, 'Hamas e Israele per governo ad interim a Gaza'
epa11419601 A Palestinian woman walks among the rubble following an Israeli air strike at al-Bureij refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 June 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
TEL AVIV, 11 LUG - Hamas e Israele avrebbero concordato nella seconda fase dell'intesa sulla tregua a Gaza su "un governo ad interim" nella Striscia di cui nessuno dei due avrebbe il controllo. Lo afferma sul Washington Post il giornalista David Ignatius che cita una fonte Usa secondo cui la sicurezza "sarebbe garantita da una forza addestrata dagli Stati Uniti e sostenuta da alleati arabi moderati, in base ad un gruppo di circa 2.500 sostenitori dell'Anp a Gaza, già controllati da Israele". Secondo la stessa fonte, "la bozza" dell'intesa complessiva è "concordata" e le parti stanno ora discutendo " dettagli su come applicarla".
