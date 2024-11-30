World Central Kitchen, stop a operazioni a Gaza dopo raid

epa11749057 Palestinians inspect a destroyed vehicle on Salah al-Din Road following Israeli military strikes, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 30 November 2024. At least five people, including three workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), were killed in Israeli military strikes that hit a civilian car, according to medics at Nasser Hospital. Israel's military stated on 30 November, that earlier in the day it struck a 'civilian unmarked vehicle' whose movement on the route was not coordinated for transporting of aid. According to the Israeli statement, the target of the strike was an individual alleged of taking part in the 07 October 2023 attacks. More than 44,300 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD