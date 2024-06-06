Wilders, 'noi i grandi vincitori, fino a 7 seggi in Ue'
epa11391717 Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders poses for photos with supporters during an election campaign on the Hague Market, Netherlands, 05 June 2024. The PVV leader is campaigning for the European Parliament elections. This year's European Parliament elections are scheduled across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL
AA
L'AIA, 06 GIU - "Il Partito per la libertà è il più grande vincitore! Da 1 a 7 seggi agli exit poll. E' super emozionante perché possiamo ancora diventare i più grandi quando domenica verranno annunciati i risultati finali!". Lo scrive su X il leader dell'ultradestra, Geert Wilders, ringraziando gli elettori.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti