Wilders, 'entriamo nei Patrioti per l'Europa al Pe'
epa11454606 Far-right Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders (C) speaks during the debate on the government statement in the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in the hague, the Netherlands, 03 July 2024. The Schoof Cabinet debates with Parliament its policies for the coming term. The leaders of the parties that have formed a coalition to create a new Dutch government, including Geert Wilders of the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom, are not members of the new Dutch cabinet. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
AA
BRUXELLES, 05 LUG - "Siamo patrioti del Pvv, amiamo la nostra nazione. Forte e sovrana. Resistiamo all'immigrazione illegale. Difendiamo la pace e la libertà. E sosteniamo l'Ucraina. Proteggiamo la nostra eredità giudaico-cristiana. E le nostre famiglie. Vogliamo unire le forze nel Parlamento europeo e ci uniremo con orgoglio ai Patrioti per l'Europa". Lo scrive su X il leader del Pvv olandese Geert Wilders annunciando l'ingresso del gruppo fondato da Viktor Orban.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti