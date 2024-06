Wikileaks annuncia: Assange è libero, ha lasciato il Regno Unito

epa11355075 A supporter has their mouth taped with a flier reading 'truth' outside the High Court during WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's extradition appeal hearing in London, Britain, 20 May 2024. Julian Assange is facing his final extradition hearing at London's High Court on 20 May. Two judges have said that unless assurances are given by the US he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds. In April 2024 the US provided assurances to the court that Assange would not face death penalty and could rely on the First Amendment right to free speech, and a follow up hearing will now take place for approximately two hours. Assange is facing 175 years in a US prison if the hearing goes against him. EPA/NEIL HALL