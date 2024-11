Wfp, l'inverno a Gaza sarà peggiore del precedente per i civili

epaselect epa11714196 A driver inspects the cargo at the border gate as World Food Programme (WFP) aid trucks pass through the Erez crossing on the border with northern Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 11 November 2024. According to the Israeli Army (Tsahal) and Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), 40 World Food Programme (WFP) aid trucks crossed into the northern Gaza Strip from Israel. According to the United Nations over 1.8 million people in Gaza face extreme hunger. EPA/VASSIL DONEV