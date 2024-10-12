Wfp, a Gaza nord non arrivano aiuti alimentari dal primo ottobre
epa11644117 Shelters of Palestinians families who fled from their homes in the northern Gaza Strip in the northern Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 05 October 2024. More than 41,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 12 OTT - "L'escalation di violenza nel nord di Gaza sta avendo un impatto disastroso sulla sicurezza alimentare. Nessun aiuto alimentare è arrivato nel nord dal 1° ottobre", è il World Food Programme (Wfp), l'agenzia dell'Onu per la sicurezza alimentare., a lanciare l'ennesimo allarme su Gaza con questo post sul suo profilo X, in cui aggiunge: "Non è chiaro per quanto dureranno le scorte alimentari rimanenti del Wfp nel nord, già distribuite a rifugi e strutture sanitarie".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti