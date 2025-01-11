Weidel, 'il messaggio sarà chiaro, frontiere Germania blindate!'
epa11761859 Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and faction co-chairwoman and top candidate for the federal election Alice Weidel gestures during a press conference of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Berlin, Germany, 07 December 2024. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party held a press conference to present their Chancellor candidate ahead of the upcoming German federal election. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
BERLINO, 11 GEN - "Il messaggio dovrà essere chiaro: le frontiere della Germania sono blindate!". Lo ha detto la leader dell'Afd tedesca Alice Weidel, parlando al congresso di partito a Riesa, in Sassonia.
