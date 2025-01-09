Weidel a Musk, 'Hitler un comunista antisemita, noi l'opposto'
epa11761859 Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and faction co-chairwoman and top candidate for the federal election Alice Weidel gestures during a press conference of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Berlin, Germany, 07 December 2024. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party held a press conference to present their Chancellor candidate ahead of the upcoming German federal election. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
AA
BERLINO, 09 GEN - "Hitler è stato classificato come un conservatore, ma non lo era. Era un comunista, uno spirito socialista". Lo ha detto la leader di Afd Alice Weidel parlando con Elon Musk su X. "Hitler era un socialista antisemita e noi siamo esattamente il contrario: noi siamo un partito conservatore", ha affermato Weidel.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti