Wafa, uccisi tre operatori protezione civile in attacco su Gaza

epa11017932 Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a destroyed house of the Baraka family following Israeli airstrikes, in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 08 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 15,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that most civilians in the Gaza Strip are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. Approximately 1.8 million inhabitants, which amounts to nearly 80 percent of the population, are displaced within Gaza, and all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents 'lack sufficient food and clean water, and face malnutrition'. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER