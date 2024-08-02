Wafa, 'raid aereo Israele a Khan Younis, 4 morti'
epa11515454 Displaced Palestinians set up their tents next to sewage and a garbage dump on a street in Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, 01 August 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
ROMA, 02 AGO - Quattro palestinesi sono stati uccisi e numerosi altri, tra cui donne e bambini, sono rimasti feriti questa mattina in un raid aereo israeliano contro un condominio a Khan Younis, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza: lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa. Fonti locali hanno riferito che l'attacco ha preso di mira un appartamento appartenente alla famiglia Barbakh, nel centro della città. L'agenzia aggiunge che in un attacco separato, due palestinesi sono stati uccisi e altri feriti da aerei israeliani che hanno preso di mira un gruppo di civili a est del campo profughi di Maghazi, nel centro della Striscia Gaza.
