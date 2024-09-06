Wafa, 'l'Idf si è ritirato da Jenin, in Cisgiordania'

epa11576922 Israeli bulldozers destroy streets and shops on the fifth day of an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 01 September 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 24 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli military operations started on 28 August 2024 in the West Bank cities of Tulkarem, Jenin and Tubas. The Israeli army said that it's conducting a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in several areas. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH