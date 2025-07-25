Wafa, 'attacchi israeliani a Gaza, 2 morti'
epa12211628 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike during a military operation in an Al Shejaeiya neighborhood in the east of Gaza City, 02 July 2025. More than 55,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 25 LUG - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa riporta che due palestinesi sono stati uccisi oggi, e diversi altri sono rimasti feriti, in due attacchi aerei israeliani che hanno preso di mira rifugi di sfollati a Gaza City (nord) e Khan Younis (sud).
