Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Wafa, 'attacchi israeliani a Gaza, 2 morti'

epa12211628 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike during a military operation in an Al Shejaeiya neighborhood in the east of Gaza City, 02 July 2025. More than 55,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
epa12211628 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike during a military operation in an Al Shejaeiya neighborhood in the east of Gaza City, 02 July 2025. More than 55,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA

ROMA, 25 LUG - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa riporta che due palestinesi sono stati uccisi oggi, e diversi altri sono rimasti feriti, in due attacchi aerei israeliani che hanno preso di mira rifugi di sfollati a Gaza City (nord) e Khan Younis (sud).

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
ROMA

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario