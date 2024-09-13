Wafa, 'almeno 6 civili morti a Gaza per raid israeliani' RPT
epaselect epa11590071 Makeshift shelters and tents of internally displaced Palestinians, who fled from the northern Gaza Strip and Rafah city, are seen along the beach of Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 06 September 2024. The mayor of Deir Al-Balah announced that the city is currently housing one million displaced people across more than 200 camps. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
(Ripetizione con il testo corretto alla prima riga) ROMA, 13 SET - Almeno sei civili palestinesi (rpt, palestinesi) sono morti questa mattina presto nella Striscia di Gaza a causa di attacchi israeliani, scrive l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa. In particolare, a Rafah, nel sud, cinque corpi sono stati estratti dalle macerie dopo un bombardamento di artiglieria, mentre il sesto morto è nel campo profughi di Nuseirat, nel centro della Striscia, dove è stata colpita una casa, scrive Wafa.
