Wafa, almeno 11 civili uccisi in raid israeliano a Gaza
epa11735783 A father mourns as he carries the body of his son, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 23 November 2024. At least six people, including children, were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes overnight, according to medics at Nasser Hospital. More than 44,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
ROMA, 26 NOV - Almeno 11 civili sono stati uccisi e decine sono rimasti feriti oggi in un attacco aereo israeliano che ha preso di mira una scuola che ospitava sfollati nel quartiere di Zeitoun, a sud della città di Gaza. Lo riporta Wafa. Fonti locali hanno riferito che gli aerei da guerra hanno bombardato la scuola al-Hurriya, che ospita gli sfollati nel quartiere di Zeitoun.
