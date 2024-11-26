Wafa, almeno 11 civili uccisi in raid israeliano a Gaza

epa11735783 A father mourns as he carries the body of his son, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 23 November 2024. At least six people, including children, were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes overnight, according to medics at Nasser Hospital. More than 44,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD