Wafa, '3 palestinesi uccisi a Jenin in Cisgiordania'
epaselect epa11218245 A Palestinian woman stands at the entrance of a house following an overnight Israeli raid at Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jenin, 13 March 2024. At least two Palestinians have been killed and four others wounded after the Israeli army conducted an overnight raid in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
AA
TEL AVIV, 27 MAR - Tre palestinesi sono stati uccisi e altri 7 feriti a seguito di "un bombardamento israeliano" a Jenin nel nord della Cisgiordania. Lo ha riferito la Wafa, che cita fonti mediche del posto.
