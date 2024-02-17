Von der Leyen, 'se rieletta farò un commissario alla Difesa Ue'
epa11160200 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks during a panel discussion at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel, the venue of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 17 February 2024. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 16 to 18 February 2024 to discuss global security issues. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
MONACO DI BAVIERA, 17 FEB - La presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula von der Leyen ha detto che se verrà riconfermata nell'incarico istituirà un commissario Ue "alla Difesa". Von der Leyen ha fatto la dichiarazione parlando ad un colloquio alla Conferenza per la sicurezza di Monaco.
