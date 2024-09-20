Von der Leyen,non permetteremo che l'Ucraina resti al buio

epa11614320 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a joint press conference after a meeting on flood situation in Wroclaw, Poland, 19 September 2024. The low-pressure system Boris brought heavy rain to central and eastern Europe starting on 11 September 2024 with five times the average monthly rainfall for September within a few days according to the EU's Copernicus programme. Hundreds of thousands were evacuated from their homes across the region and more than twenty people died according to the latest reports from the countries affected. On 16 September, the Polish government officially declared a state of natural disaster on the affected areas. EPA/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI POLAND OUT