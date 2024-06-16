Von der Leyen, nessuno accetterebbe i termini di Putin
AA
LUCERNA, 16 GIU - "Nessun Paese accetterebbe mai i termini vergognosi di Putin. Il percorso per la pace reale richiede determinazione, alla fine toccherà all'Ucraina decidere i termini di una pace giusta. Chiedo alla Russia di ascoltare la voce della comunità internazionale". Lo ha detto la presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen al termine del vertice di pace.
