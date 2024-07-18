Von der Leyen, 'Meloni? Il mio approccio è stato giusto'
epa11485232 Outgoing European Commission President and candidate for re-election Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 July 2024. MEPs will vote on Von der Leyen's nomination for Commission President on 18 July. If she is elected, she will serve as European Commission President for the next five years. If she does not get the required majority, the European Council will have to propose a new candidate within one month. EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT
STRASBURGO, 18 LUG - "Noi abbiamo lavorato per una maggioranza democratica, per un centro pro-Ue. E alla fine mi ha sostenuto. Credo che il nostro approccio è stato corretto". Lo ha detto la presidente della Commissione Ursula von der Leyen in conferenza stampa rispondendo a chi gli chiedeva se il voto contrario di Fratelli d'Italia non abbia mostrato che poteva essere messo in campo un approccio diverso.
