Von der Leyen, 'il sostegno Ue e occidentale a Kiev continuerà'

epa10617199 The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (C-R) visits the exhibition of destroyed Russian military machinery near the St. Mykhailivsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 May 2023. Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials. President Zelensky announced that from now on May 09 will be annually celebrated as 'Europe Day' in Ukraine. Also on that day, some countries mark the 78th anniversary of Victory Day, the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany on 08 May 1945, and the Allied Forces' victory, which marked the end of World War II in Europe. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO