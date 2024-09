Von der Leyen accetta dimissioni di Breton e lo ringrazia

epa11607604 (FILE) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton attend the European weekly Commission college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 05 March 2024 (reissued 16 September 2024). Breton on 16 September 2024 resigned from his positon as European Commissioner due to a dispute with the European Union commission's chief, Ursula von der Leyen, who he said asked France to withdraw his candidacy for the next executive. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET