Von der Leyen, 'abbiamo vinto, fermeremo gli estremisti'
epa11399008 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and her husband Heiko von der Leyen arrive to cast their ballots in Burgdorf, Germany, 09 June 2024. The European Parliament elections take place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024, with the European elections in Germany being held on 09 June. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
AA
BRUXELLES, 09 GIU - Il Partito popolare è "la più grande forza al Parlamento europeo e nessuna maggioranza potrà essere formata senza il Ppe. Costruiremo un bastione contro gli estremisti da sinistra e da destra. Li fermeremo". Lo ha detto la candidata di punta del Ppe, Ursula von der Leyen, alla serata elettorale del partito allo Stanhope hotel a Bruxelles. "Abbiamo vinto le elezioni europee, siamo il partito più forte, ancora di stabilità, e questo è un grande messaggio", ha sottolineato.
