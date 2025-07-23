Giornale di Brescia
Von der Leyen a Zelensky, 'spieghi sull'anti-corruzione'

epa11991397 European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (L) speaks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting as part of the 'Coalition of the Willing summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 27 March 2025. The French president on 27 March hosts European leaders, including the Ukrainian president, for a summit aimed at boosting Ukrainian security ahead of any potential ceasefire with Russia. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
BRUXELLES, 23 LUG - La presidente della Commissione Ursula von der Leyen ha avuto un colloquio telefonico con il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky "chiedendo spiegazioni" sulle nuove misure approvate dalla Rada nei riguardi due agenzie anti-corruzione del Paese.

