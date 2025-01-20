Von der Leyen a Trump, 'l'Ue ansiosa di lavorare insieme'
epa11787037 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd (R) speak during a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, 20 December 2024. The president of the European Commission pays an official visit to Switzerland to formally mark the conclusion of the negotiations between the EU and Switzerland. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX
AA
BRUXELLES, 20 GEN - "Auguri Presidente Trump per il suo mandato di 47esimo Presidente degli Stati Uniti. L'Ue è ansiosa di lavorare a stretto contatto con lei per affrontare le sfide globali. Insieme, le nostre società possono raggiungere una maggiore prosperità e rafforzare la loro sicurezza comune. Questa è la forza duratura del partenariato transatlantico". Lo scrive sui social Ursula von der Leyen, presidente della Commissione Europea.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti