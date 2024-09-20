Von der Leyen a Kiev, per portare il sostegno dell'Europa'

epaselect epa11613389 European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen holds a joint press conference with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol (not pictured) to present the report from the IEA, Ukraine's Energy Security and the Coming Winter, in Brussels, Belgium, 19 September 2024. A new special report from the IEA, Ukraineâ€™s Energy Security, and the Coming Winter, will provide an energy action plan for Ukraine and its partners to help the country meet its energy needs through the challenging months ahead. This special report will lay out 10 key actions to reinforce the countryâ€™s energy security â€“ essential to its security overall â€“ at this critical juncture. It will take stock of the warâ€™s impact on Ukraineâ€™s energy sector, identify key risks for the coming winter, and outline immediate actions that Ukraine and its partners could take in response. It will also examine the specific challenges facing Moldova this winter as the countryâ€™s gas transit contract with Russiaâ€™s Gazprom comes to an end. Ursula Von der Leyen announced she will be in Kiev (Kyiv) on 20 September. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET