Volantini Ku Klux Klan contro i migranti, 'andatevene ora'

epa05275283 A picture made available on 24 April 2016 shows Pro-white rights organizations the neo-nazi National Socialist Movement and Ku Klux Klan groups participate in a cross and swastika burning in Temple, Georgia, USA, 23 April 2016. The ceremony was held after a day of rallies at Stone Mountain and Rome, Georgia, and to show successful collaboration agreements between the NSM and KKK, two white extremist groups. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER