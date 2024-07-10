Volantini Israele su Gaza City, 'abitanti andate via'

epa11442693 Destroyed buildings in Gaza city in Gaza Strip, 27 June 2024 (issued 28 June 2024). More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER