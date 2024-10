Violenze in Martinica: chiuso l'aeroporto, voli dirottati

epa11650032 Members of the Mexican Navy and Army carry out a tour to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, in Cancun, Mexico, 08 October 2024. Hurricane Milton, which in the last hours intensified and reached category 5 storm, moved away from the coasts of the southern state of Quintana Roo, with no casualties or injuries reported in the main tourist destinations of the Mexican Caribbean. EPA/Alonso Cupul