Violenze in Cisgiordania, sanzioni Usa a coloni israeliani

epa10954295 Smoke rises above the town of Deir Sharaf after Israeli settlers attacked the village and set Palestinan cars and shops on fire, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 02 November 2023. The Palestinian ministry puts the death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank at more than 120 Palestinian people and over 2,000 injured between 07 and 30 October, following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH