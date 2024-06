Viminale, Salis? Proclamare eletti non spetta al governo

epa11402035 Roberto Salis, father of European MP candidate Ilaria Salis, speaks during a Greens and Left Alliance (AVS) party press conference to comment on the results of the European elections, in Rome, Italy, 10 June 2024. The SVE party had six of its members elected to be part of the European parliament following the European elections held on 09 June 2024. Among these is Ilaria Salis, a 39-year-old teacher from Milan who had been held in a Hungarian prison since February 2023 on charges of attacking three far-right supporters during a demonstration in Budapest. She has been on house arrests in Hungary since May 2024. EPA/Riccardo Antimiani