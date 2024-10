Vilnius, 'in Ucraina stiamo perdendo, ora servono truppe'

epa11660469 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis delivers a speech during a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers from the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) format at the State Residence building in Chisinau, Moldova, 15 October 2024. The ministers discussed the European way of Moldova and the progress in this field. The delegation of foreign ministers from the Nordic-Baltic Eight includes Latvia, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania and Norway. EPA/DUMITRU DORU