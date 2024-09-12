Vietnam, sale a 197 il numero delle vittime del tifone Yagi

epa11598173 A handout photo made available by the Wiang Phang Kham Subdistrict Municipality shows flooding due to heavy rain in urban areas of Mae Sai District, in Chiang Rai Province, northern of Thailand, 11 September 2024. At least four people have died, several are missing, and more than 14,300 households have been affected by flash floods and landslides caused by the impact of Typhoon Yagi in several northern provinces of Thailand, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Thailand. EPA/WIANG PHANG KHAM SUBDISTRICT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES