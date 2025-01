Vietnam: governo fissa strategie per crescere dell'8% nel 2025

epa11674112 A man rides a motorbike across a bridge in Hanoi, Vietnam, 22 October 2024. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh aims for an economic growth of 7 to 7.5 percent in 2025, according to his address during the 8th session of the National Assembly's 15th tenure in Hanoi on 21 October. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH