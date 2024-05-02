Video Kiev, droni russi lanciati da centrale Zaporizhzhia
epa10693169 A picture taken during a visit to Enerhodar organised by the Russian Defence ministry shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 15 June 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can still continue to draw water from the Kakhovka reservoir, the IAEA reports. Grossi said that after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, a situation may arise when the water from the Kakhovka reservoir will not be enough to cool the reactors of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, in this case, the reactors can be damaged, which threatens with the onset of radiological consequences. The water level in the reservoir near the Zaporizhzhya TPP has dropped to 11.27 meters and continues to decline. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
ROMA, 02 MAG - L'esercito russo lancia droni kamikaze dal territorio della centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia, approfittando del fatto che le forze ucraine non possono rispondere al fuoco: lo ha detto il portavoce dell'intelligence della Difesa ucraina Andry Chernyak spiegando che le truppe russe hanno attrezzato le rampe di lancio per i droni proprio accanto al sesto reattore della centrale. L'intelligence ucraina ha mostrato un video in cui si vede "un drone Fpv russo con la sigla UT4D.TT, in dotazione al ministero della Difesa russo". I droni, ha affermato Chernyak, sorvolando la centrale nucleare in direzione di Nikopol e Marganets.
