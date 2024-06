Vicepresidente dell'Ecuador a giudizio per traffico di influenze

epa10991711 The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa (R), together with the Vice President, Veronica Abad (L), take part in a formal ceremony at the Carondeletale Palace after being invested in the National Assembly (Parliament) as head of state in replacement of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 23 November 2023. The young businessman will be in charge of the Presidency of Ecuador for a short term of just a year and a half to complete the 2021-2025 period. EPA/Jose Jacome