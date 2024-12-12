Via libera del Consiglio, Bulgaria e Romania in Schengen

epa11771764 Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter speaks to the media prior to the start of the European Home Affairs Ministers Council in Brussels, Belgium, 12 December 2024. The presidency has put the adoption of the Council decision setting the date for the lifting of checks on persons at the internal land border with and between Bulgaria and Romania on the agenda of the meeting of ministers. Both countries already fully appllied Schengen rules from 31 March 2024. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET