Via libera dei Paesi Ue alla revisione mirata della Pac

epa11243995 Farmers block the way to the European Commission Berlaymont building and the European Council Justus Lipsius buildings during a protest on the side of an Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 March 2024. Farmers across Europe are demanding a fairer focus on income and an end to free trade agreements that disadvantage European producers. This includes permanently halting negotiations on the EU-Mercosur agreement, to ensure fair pricing by a strengthened directive on unfair commercial practices. The EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council is meeting on 26 March to discuss the current situation on the EU's agricultural markets, in particular following Russia's war against Ukraine. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS