Vescovo, 'Aleppo come sospesa, nessuno ci dice niente'

epa11474505 Protesters shout slogans and march during a protest against Turkey and the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces (a coalition of opposition groups in the Syrian civil war that was founded in Doha, Qatar, in November 2012), for reconciliation and normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, in Azaz, north of Aleppo, Syria, 12 July 2024. Turkey's President Erdogan has expressed his desire to set up a meeting with Assad as soon as possible, marking the first time since the two nations severed ties in 2011. Following Erdogan's indications of a potential reconciliation with Syria, Syrian demonstrators staged several protests in the area under Turkish authority in Northern Syria. EPA/BILAL AL HAMMOUD