Vertici verdi tedeschi si dimettono dopo disastro voto

epa11579788 Germany's Green party (Die Gruenen) co-chair, Ricarda Lang, attends a Green party press conference in Berlin, Germany, 02 September 2024. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has won first place in the state elections in Thuringia and is only just behind the CDU in second place in Saxony. Not since 1945 has a German far-right party been number one in an election. It is likely to be difficult to form a stable government in both federal states. The AfD is claiming to be in government, but the other parties are rejecting a coalition with it. EPA/Filip Singer