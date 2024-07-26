'Vertice domenica a Roma Cia-Mossad-Qatar-Egitto su Gaza'
epa11488466 Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike in the Al-Zawaida neighborhood, central Gaza Strip, 19 July 2024. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 26 LUG - Il capo del Mossad David Barnea dovrebbe incontrare domenica a Roma il direttore della Cia William Burns, il premier del Qatar Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman al-Thani e il capo dell'intelligence egiziana Abbas Kamal per discutere dell'accordo sugli ostaggi. Lo riferisce su Walla il giornalista Barak Ravid che cita fonti israeliane e Usa secondo cui il premier Benyamin Netanyahu ha indurito le sue posizioni e per questo non si attende una svolta nei negoziati.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti