Varsavia, 'le elezioni russe segnate dalla repressione'

epa11226642 People stand in front of the screen with preliminary results of the presidential elections at the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, 17 March 2024. According to preliminary results presented by Russia's Central Electoral Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova, Vladimir Putin leads in the presidential election with 15 million 755 thousand 224 votes cast. 87.97 percent, second place is State Duma deputy (faction of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation) Nikolai Kharitonov - 681 thousand 309 (3.8 percent). In third place is Vice Speaker of the State Duma, member of the New People party Vladislav Davankov - 667 thousand 448 votes (3.73 percent). In fourth place is the head of the LDPR party, Leonid Slutsky, 529 thousand 260 (2.96 percent). Voting in the Russian presidential elections took place over three days - from March 15 to 17. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV