Vance, Trump potrebbe prendere altre misure contro l'Iran

epaselect epa12180147 US President Donald Trump departs after a family photo during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, 16 June 2025. World leaders are gathered from 15 to 17 June 2025 for the annual G7 Summit. EPA/SUZANNE PLUNKETT / POOL
WASHINGTON, 17 GIU - Donald Trump "potrebbe prendere ulteriori misure" contro il programma nucleare dell'Iran. Lo scrive il vice presidente americano Jd Vance in un lungo post sui social media, sottolineando come il tycoon "sono dieci anni" che dice che Teheran non deve avere armi nucleari.

WASHINGTON

