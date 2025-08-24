Vance ribadisce, 'truppe americane non saranno in Ucraina'
epa12317167 US Vice President JD Vance looks on as President Donald Trump announces the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center in December 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 August 2025. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, coming to North America next summer will be the first World Cup with three host countries in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and it will be the first to feature a 48-team field. EPA/ANNABELLE GORDON / POOL
AA
NEW YORK, 24 AGO - "Il presidente è stato chiaro. Non ci saranno truppe americane in Ucraina ma continueremo ad avere un ruolo attivo nell'assicurarci che Kiev abbia le garanzie di sicurezza e la fiducia necessaria per mettere fine alla guerra e che la Russia possa fermare la guerra". Lo ribadisce il vicepresidente Usa JD Vance.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti