Vance, penso che Trump negozierà la pace con Mosca e Kiev
epa11480897 Republican Vice Presidential candidate Senator JD Vance of Ohio (L) listens to US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson during the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 15 July 2024. The convention comes days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The 2024 Republican National Convention is being held 15 to 18 July 2024 in which delegates of the United Statesâ€™ Republican Party select the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election. EPA/JUSTIN LANE EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
AA
WASHINGTON, 16 LUG - "Penso che se eletto, Donald Trump, come ha promesso di fare, andra' la', negozierà un accordo con Mosca e Kiev per porre fine rapidamente alla guerra ucraina, in modo che l'America si possa concentrare sul vero problema, che e' la Cina": lo ha detto in una intervista a Fox News JD Vance, candidato alla vicepresidenza con Donald Trump.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti