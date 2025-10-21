Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Vance, le violenze non sono la fine della tregua a Gaza

epa12298034 US Vice President JD Vance addresses US troops stationed at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Base Fairford in Britain, 13 August 2025. RAF Fairford is home to US troops from the US Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing and the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron. Vance has been on a private holiday to the UK with his family. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
epa12298034 US Vice President JD Vance addresses US troops stationed at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Base Fairford in Britain, 13 August 2025. RAF Fairford is home to US troops from the US Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing and the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron. Vance has been on a private holiday to the UK with his family. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
AA

WASHINGTON, 21 OTT - "Le violenze non sono la fine della tregua" a Gaza. Lo ha detto il vice presidente americano Jd Vance in una conferenza stampa nel sud di Israele."Per la pace e la ricostruzione di Gaza ci vorrà molto tempo" ha detto Vance, sottolineando che "c'è ancora molto lavoro da fare". "Il governo di Israele è stato estremamente d'aiuto" ha detto il vice presidente ringraziando anche gli Stati arabi.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
WASHINGTON

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario