Vance, le violenze non sono la fine della tregua a Gaza
epa12298034 US Vice President JD Vance addresses US troops stationed at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Base Fairford in Britain, 13 August 2025. RAF Fairford is home to US troops from the US Air Force's 501st Combat Support Wing and the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron. Vance has been on a private holiday to the UK with his family. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
WASHINGTON, 21 OTT - "Le violenze non sono la fine della tregua" a Gaza. Lo ha detto il vice presidente americano Jd Vance in una conferenza stampa nel sud di Israele."Per la pace e la ricostruzione di Gaza ci vorrà molto tempo" ha detto Vance, sottolineando che "c'è ancora molto lavoro da fare". "Il governo di Israele è stato estremamente d'aiuto" ha detto il vice presidente ringraziando anche gli Stati arabi.
