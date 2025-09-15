Vance, dobbiamo far crescere il movimento di Kirk
epa12317167 US Vice President JD Vance looks on as President Donald Trump announces the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center in December 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 August 2025. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, coming to North America next summer will be the first World Cup with three host countries in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and it will be the first to feature a 48-team field. EPA/ANNABELLE GORDON / POOL
WASHINGTON, 15 SET - "Dobbiamo rafforzare questo movimento, far crescere la sua voce": lo ha detto il vicepresidente JD Vance conducendo il Charlie Kirk show dopo la sua uccisione e riferendosi a Turning Point Usa, l'organizzazione fondata a 18 anni dall'attivista di destra e diventata il motore del consenso trumpiano tra i giovani, soprattutto nelle università.
