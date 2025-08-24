Vance, dalla Russia importanti concessioni a Trump su Kiev
epa12317166 US Vice President JD Vance speaks after President Donald Trump announced the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center in December 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 August 2025. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, coming to North America next summer will be the first World Cup with three host countries in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and it will be the first to feature a 48-team field. EPA/ANNABELLE GORDON / POOL
AA
NEW YORK, 24 AGO - La Russia ha fatto "importanti concessioni" sull'Ucraina. Lo ha detto il vicepresidente JD Vance in un'intervista a Nbc. "Penso che abbia fatto concessioni importanti a Donald Trump per la prima volta in tre anni e mezzo", ha messo in evidenza Vance, precisando che la Russia è "molto flessibile su alcune delle sue esigenze fondamentali".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti