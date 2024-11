Valencia: non ci sono vittime nel parking ad Aldaia

epa11700585 A firefighter stands next to a mud-covered car while searching for victims at an underground parking lot, in the municipality of Sedavi, province of Valencia, Spain, 04 November 2024. The devastating floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces have caused at least 213 fatalities as efforts to search for missing people, provide supplies and care for the victims continue almost one week since the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country. EPA/ANA ESCOBAR