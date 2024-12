Valanga sulle Alpi svizzere, morto uno scialpinista

epa06429405 Viktor Perren, from the slope patrol in a helicopter of Air Zermatt with explosive material in his hand before throwing it out of the window to artificially blow up avalanches at the skiing resort 'Sunnegga' which is part of 'Matterhorn Glacier Paradise' in Zermatt, Switzerland, 10 January 2018. Due to heavy snowfall and rain showers, Zermatt was only reachable by air. In the meantime the train track reopened this evening. Swiss authorities have closed roads and train service into the town of Zermatt amid a heightened risk of avalanches, stranding some 13,000 tourists in the town. EPA/DOMINIC STEINMANN